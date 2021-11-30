5 takeaways from Washington's third straight victory

3. Seattle had little success against Washington's defense.

The Seahawks jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, fueled by a 55-yard catch from Tyler Lockett.

That was most of the Seahawks' offensive success. The rest of their day, aside from the near late touchdown in the fourth quarter: eight punts and one fumble.

Washington lit a spark under itself when it mattered most, but for much of the second half the offense couldn't sustain drives, either. It didn't matter as much, though, because the defense was suffocating the Russell Wilson-led unit. The Seahawks could only muster 31 yards in the third and fourth quarters and had four consecutive three-and-outs before the 96-yard scoring drive.

Lockett made up most of Seattle's passing attack with three catches for 96 yards, but outside of the veteran's impressive performance, the team's receivers were bottled up. The rest of the Seahawks' pass-catchers combined for 151 yards.