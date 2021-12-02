Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

​​Founded in 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots is to "serving the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who have died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses, suicide, as well as other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs," according to the organization’s website. Founder and CEO David Kim was inspired by the sacrifice of Sgt. William Delaney, who was killed in action during Operation Just Cause in 1989, leaving behind his wife and unborn daughter.

Since its inception, the organization has worked diligently to provide support for children with similar stories and assist them in their growth. The foundation has helped more than 2,000 students pursue their academic endeavors with scholarship with the class of 2020 featuring students from 87 universities.

According to its 2020 report, the foundation has helped roughly 10% of the 20,000 children who have lost parents in the line of duty over the last 35 yards, so while the efforts have definitely helped, the work is far from over. Through various contributions and donations, the foundation raised $7.6 million in revenue last year. Nearly half of that came from corporate contributions, while individual contributions attributed 37% -- nearly $3 million -- of that revenue.

Either way, 97% of funds raised go directly to the scholars.

"For us to do this, it's an honor," Heinicke said of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. "We're really excited that we get to raise some money for a good foundation. I'm really excited about these cleats."