"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3, at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington held Dallas to three points, the fewest ever in franchise history. Previously the fewest points Washington had held Dallas to was five on October 2, 1978.
- Washington has started 2-0 against the NFC East at home for the first time since 2015.
- Washington improved its record to 2-1 against the NFC East this season.
- Washington won consecutive contests at home against NFC East opponents for the first time since defeating the Eagles and Giants at home in 2015.
- Washington defeated Dallas by 22 points, the largest margin of victory over Dallas in a game since 2005.
- Washington won with its largest margin of victory since 2015 against the New Orleans Saints (33).
- Washington had six sacks against Dallas, tied for the sixth-most in a single-game against the Cowboys and the most against Dallas since 2005.
- Washington pushed their all-time home record against the Cowboys to 31-30, including postseason play.
- Washington gave up the fewest points in a single-game since Week 10 of the 2018 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Washington racked up 397 total net yards, the most in a single-game since notching 398 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 last season.
- Washington notched 208 yards rushing, the most in a single-game since recording 248 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers last season.
- Washington's 208 yards rushing were the fourth-most ever in a game against Dallas in franchise history and the most since 2013.
- Washington had zero turnovers for the third time this season.
- Washington converted on 60 percent of their third downs on the day (9-for-15), which is the highest mark in a single-game since Dec. 24, 2016 against the Chicago Bears (61.5).
- Washington held the ball for 36:24, which marked the highest time of possession since Week 1 of the 2018 season against the Arizona Cardinals (38:08).
- Washington held Dallas to its lowest total net yards mark [142] of the season.
- Washington held their opponent without a touchdown for the first time since Oct. 20, 2019 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
- Washington held Dallas to 59 net passing yards, the least allowed since 1956 [Chicago Cardinals, 55] and the least allowed against the Cowboys since 1976 [54].
- Washington recorded at least one sack for the 19th-consecutive contest with six total on the day.
- Washington held its largest halftime lead [19] since Week 3 of 2018.
- Washington made its first safety since Jan 10, 2016 as defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tackled Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz in the end zone after safety Landon Collins forced a fumble.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Kyle Allen won his first career start with the Washington Football Team and finished 15-of-25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a 111.1 passer rating.
- Allen also rushed four times for 11 yards, including a 13-yard rush for a first down.
- Allen had the highest passer rating in a single game for a Washington quarterback since Dwayne Haskins Jr. (121.3) in Week 16 of last season
- Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for a career-high 128 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown.
- Gibson's 128 rushing yards were the were the most against Dallas in a single-game since 2012 and the 2nd-most by a rookie running back against Dallas in franchise history (Alfred Morris – 200 rushing yards in 2012).
- Gibson's four rushing touchdowns through seven-career games is fourth-most in Washington franchise history.
- Gibson's 40-yard rush in the first quarter is the longest rush on the season for Washington. It was the first rushing play of 40 or more yards since Dec. 1, 2019 by Derrius Guice [60] against the Carolina Panthers.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in 90 yards on seven receptions (12.9 avg.) and a touchdown.
- McLaurin moves into sole possession of second place in franchise history with nine touchdowns through 21-career games.
- McLaurin has the second-most games with 90-plus yards in through 21-career games in franchise history with six.
- McLaurin 52-yard reception is the longest for Washington since Adrian Peterson's 52-yard catch against Arizona in Week 1 of 2018.
- Tight end Logan Thomas caught four passes for a career-high 60 yards. His three receiving touchdowns are a career-high in a single season.
DEFENSE:
- Sweat's 12.0 sacks tie Rich Owens for second-most through 23-career games in Washington franchise history.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded his first-career interception and his second-career sack, his first since Week 12 of 2019 alongside four tackles (three solo), two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.
- According to Pro Football Reference, it was the seventh time in franchise history a player recorded at least one sack, and an interception in a game against Dallas.
- Holcomb is one-of-12 players in Washington history to record at least one interception, one tackle for loss and one sack in a contest and the first to do so since OLB Preston Smith in 2018.
- Defensive tackle Tim Settle notched one sack, one solo tackle, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.
- Safety Landon Collins compiled four tackles (one solo) and a 16-yard strip-sack before leaving the game with an ankle injury.
- Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan made two tackles (one solo), one sack, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss. He now has 94.0 career sacks.
- Defensive end Chase Young tallied a team-leading six tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 1-of-2 field goals and 2-of-2 on PATs.
- Punter Tress Way punted twice for 76 yards (38. avg.) with two inside the 20-yard line.