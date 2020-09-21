Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss Against the Cardinals

The Washington Football Team lost its Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, 30-15. Here are three players who stood out during the game.
Game Ball No. 1: Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin
Although Terry McLaurin was kept in check for most of Sunday's game, he helped fuel Washington's offense as it tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. McLaurin led Washington's position group with seven receptions, tying a career-high, for 125 yards and a touchdown.
With Washington trailing, 27-3, with 12 minutes left to play, McLaurin got past cornerback Patrick Peterson and turned a slant route into a 24-yard catch-and-run into the end zone. Although the offense's attempt at a two-point conversion failed, McLaurin's touchdown cut Arizona's lead down to 18 points.
McLaurin served as a spark to Washington's offense. He was targeted six times in the second half and made four receptions for 78 yards.
Game Ball No. 2: The Running Backs
After rushing just 80 yards against the Eagles, Washington responded with 117 yards on 23 carries. That effort was fueled by J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson, who combined for 108 yards and a touchdown.
McKissic had eight carries for 53 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. It was an improved performance compared to his Week 1 outing in which he had negative yardage on three caries. McKissic was a key part of getting Washington's offense going, especially in the second half when he had 34 yards.
Gibson, who led the team with 55 yards, also had a more productive game compared to his 36 yards against the Eagles. On Washington's ninth play of the 4th quarter, Gibson ran the ball 11 yards to score his first-career touchdown and cut Arizona's lead down to 12 points.
Game Ball No. 3: Kevin Pierre-Louis
After leaving the Chicago Bears and joining the Washington Football team this season, Kevin Pierre-Louis drew rave reviews from his coaches, especially defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. After training camp, Pierre-Louis was named one of the starting linebackers for this team.
Pierre-Louis further proved himself during Week 2 by leading all players with 15 tackles, including 10 solo, and a forced fumble.
After the game, Rivera emphasized how the team is not close to where it wants to be but that each week is a learning experience and it'll work to get better. Although Washington lost, seeing these players improve their game is a small step in the right direction.