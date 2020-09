Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss Against the Cardinals

Game Ball No. 2: The Running Backs

After rushing just 80 yards against the Eagles, Washington responded with 117 yards on 23 carries. That effort was fueled by J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson, who combined for 108 yards and a touchdown.

McKissic had eight carries for 53 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. It was an improved performance compared to his Week 1 outing in which he had negative yardage on three caries. McKissic was a key part of getting Washington's offense going, especially in the second half when he had 34 yards.