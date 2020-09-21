News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss Against the Cardinals

Sep 20, 2020 at 09:29 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

AP20264822418024
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Washington Football Team lost its Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, 30-15. Here are three players who stood out during the game.

Game Ball No. 1: Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin

Although Terry McLaurin was kept in check for most of Sunday's game, he helped fuel Washington's offense as it tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. McLaurin led Washington's position group with seven receptions, tying a career-high, for 125 yards and a touchdown.

With Washington trailing, 27-3, with 12 minutes left to play, McLaurin got past cornerback Patrick Peterson and turned a slant route into a 24-yard catch-and-run into the end zone. Although the offense's attempt at a two-point conversion failed, McLaurin's touchdown cut Arizona's lead down to 18 points.

McLaurin served as a spark to Washington's offense. He was targeted six times in the second half and made four receptions for 78 yards.

Game Ball No. 2: The Running Backs

After rushing just 80 yards against the Eagles, Washington responded with 117 yards on 23 carries. That effort was fueled by J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson,﻿ who combined for 108 yards and a touchdown.

McKissic had eight carries for 53 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. It was an improved performance compared to his Week 1 outing in which he had negative yardage on three caries. McKissic was a key part of getting Washington's offense going, especially in the second half when he had 34 yards.

Gibson, who led the team with 55 yards, also had a more productive game compared to his 36 yards against the Eagles. On Washington's ninth play of the 4th quarter, Gibson ran the ball 11 yards to score his first-career touchdown and cut Arizona's lead down to 12 points.

Game Ball No. 3: Kevin Pierre-Louis

After leaving the Chicago Bears and joining the Washington Football team this season, Kevin Pierre-Louis drew rave reviews from his coaches, especially defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. After training camp, Pierre-Louis was named one of the starting linebackers for this team.

Pierre-Louis further proved himself during Week 2 by leading all players with 15 tackles, including 10 solo, and a forced fumble.

After the game, Rivera emphasized how the team is not close to where it wants to be but that each week is a learning experience and it'll work to get better. Although Washington lost, seeing these players improve their game is a small step in the right direction.

