Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss Against the Cardinals

Game Ball No. 2: The Running Backs

After rushing just 80 yards against the Eagles, Washington responded with 117 yards on 23 carries. That effort was fueled by J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson,﻿ who combined for 108 yards and a touchdown.

McKissic had eight carries for 53 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. It was an improved performance compared to his Week 1 outing in which he had negative yardage on three caries. McKissic was a key part of getting Washington's offense going, especially in the second half when he had 34 yards.