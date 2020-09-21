"Washington-Cardinals Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-15 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 30-15, at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington has registered three-plus sacks in three-consecutive games dating back to last season.
- Washington scored all 15 of their points in the second half. Through two games this season they have scored seven total points in the first half and 35 total points in the second half.
- Washington has recorded the most sacks through the first two games in a season since 1986 when the team also registered 11 total sacks.
- Washington lost the coin toss for the second-consecutive week and both times the opposing team deferred.
- Washington recorded 316 total net yards in the contest, their most since recording 361 total net yards against the New York Giants in Week 16 of the 2019 season.
- Washington notched 117 total net rushing yards in the contest, their most since rushing for 121 net yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 of the 2019 season.
- Washington forced a turnover for the third-consecutive game dating back to last season.
- Washington converted a fourth day for the second-consecutive game.
- Washington has started the season recording an interception in consecutive games for the first time since 2018.
- Washington's interception of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was his first of the 2020 season.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished the contest 19-for-33 for 223 yards and one touchdown pass for a passer rating of 88.3. He also had an eight-yard rush.
- Haskins Jr. threw 19 completions, which tied his career-high mark in a single-game.
- Haskins Jr. threw for 223 yards, which is the second-most in a single-game in his career. His highest mark to date was when he registered 261 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 of the 2019 season.
- Haskins Jr. did not throw an interception for the third-consecutive game dating back to last season.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finished the contest with seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.
- McLaurin registered his fourth 100-plus yard game in his first 16 career games setting a new franchise record.
- Through his first 16 career games, McLaurin had registered 70 receptions for 1,105 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He is third in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdowns through 16 total games in Washington history.
- McLaurin joins Charlie Brown as the only receiver in Washington history to register two games with 125-plus receiving yards and one touchdown in the first 16 games with the franchise.
- McLaurin is one-of-13 wide receivers to record multiple games with 125-plus yards receiving and one touchdown since 2019. He joins: A.J. Brown, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Chris Godwin, D.J. Chark, Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett and Tyreek Hill.
- McLaurin recorded the most receiving yards against Arizona in a single game since LA Rams WR Robert Woods recorded 172 receiving yards in Week 13 of last season.
- McLaurin registered the most receiving yads against Arizona in a single game in franchise history since Rod Gardner notched 131 total yards on Sept. 8, 2002.
- McLaurin recorded 17.9 yards per reception. Other than his performances against Philadelphia in Week 1 (31.4 yards per reception) and Week 15 (25.0 yards per reception), it was the highest yards per reception in a single game (min five receptions) since Jamison Crowder had 20.1 yards per reception against the Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2017 season.
- Running back Antonio Gibson had 13 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.
- Gibson become the first rookie in Washington history to run for a touchdown in one of his first two games since Matt Jones in 2015.
- Running back J.D. McKissic carried the ball eight times for a career-high 53 yards.
- Tight end Logan Thomas started and notched four receptions for 26 yards.
- Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden saw his first career game action and recorded a three-yard reception.
DEFENSE:
- Safety Landon Collins started and notched five solo tackles, one pass defensed and one interception.
- Collins' interception was his first ever with Washington.
- Collins' interception was his first since Week 11 of the 2017 season. It was the ninth interception of his career.
- Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis recorded a game-high 15 tackles (10 solo) and forced a fumble.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic registered seven tackles (five solo), including one for a loss and one sack.
- It is the first time in Bostic's career that he registered sacks in consecutive contests.
- Defensive end Chase Young notched four solo tackles, including two for a loss and one sack.
- Young now has 2.5 sacks in his first two games. Per Pro Football Reference, Young has the second-most sacks through the first two games of a players career in franchise history behind DL Steve Martin who recorded 3.0 sacks in his first two games as a member of Washington.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Punter Tress Way finished the game with six punts for 284 yards (47.3 avg.) and pinned three of his punts inside the 20 yard line.
- Way had a net average of 43.2 and hit a long punt of 60 yards.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on his only field goal attempt from 24 yards.