Snap Counts: Washington-Cowboys, Week 7

Oct 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The offense huddles during the Washington Football Team's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 25, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 7 win over the Dallas Cowboys:

Offense (69 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Cornelius Lucas 69 100%
G Brandon Scherff 69 100%
C Chase Roullier 69 100%
QB Kyle Allen 69 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 69 100%
T Morgan Moses 63 91%
WR Cam Sims 61 88%
WR Terry McLaurin 58 84%
TE Logan Thomas 54 78%
RB J.D. McKissic 34 49%
RB Antonio Gibson 33 48%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 28 41%
TE Temarrick Hemingway 26 38%
RB Peyton Barber 23 33%
WR Dontrelle Inman 20 29%
T David Sharpe 7 10%
WR Tony Brown 4 6%
WR Jeff Badet 3 4%

Defense (56 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Deshazor Everett 56 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 53 95%
CB Ronald Darby 49 88%
DT Daron Payne 46 82%
DE Chase Young 46 82%
CB Jimmy Moreland 45 80%
LB Jon Bostic 44 79%
FS Kam Curl 39 70%
LB Cole Holcomb 39 70%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 38 68%
DE Montez Sweat 38 68%
DT Tim Settle 20 36%
SS Landon Collins 17 30%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 16 29%
DE Ryan Anderson 13 23%
CB Fabian Moreau 11 20%
DT Devaroe Lawrence 3 5%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 1 2%
FS Troy Apke 1 2%

