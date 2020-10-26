Snap Counts: Washington-Cowboys, Week 7

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 7 win over the Dallas Cowboys:
Offense (69 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Cornelius Lucas
|69
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|69
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|69
|100%
|QB Kyle Allen
|69
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|69
|100%
|T Morgan Moses
|63
|91%
|WR Cam Sims
|61
|88%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|58
|84%
|TE Logan Thomas
|54
|78%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|34
|49%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|33
|48%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|28
|41%
|TE Temarrick Hemingway
|26
|38%
|RB Peyton Barber
|23
|33%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|20
|29%
|T David Sharpe
|7
|10%
|WR Tony Brown
|4
|6%
|WR Jeff Badet
|3
|4%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Defense (56 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Deshazor Everett
|56
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|53
|95%
|CB Ronald Darby
|49
|88%
|DT Daron Payne
|46
|82%
|DE Chase Young
|46
|82%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|45
|80%
|LB Jon Bostic
|44
|79%
|FS Kam Curl
|39
|70%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|39
|70%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|38
|68%
|DE Montez Sweat
|38
|68%
|DT Tim Settle
|20
|36%
|SS Landon Collins
|17
|30%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|16
|29%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|13
|23%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|11
|20%
|DT Devaroe Lawrence
|3
|5%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|1
|2%
|FS Troy Apke
|1
|2%