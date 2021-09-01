4 Takeaways From Washington's 53-Man Roster

2. Sammis Reyes can help the team.

One month ago, Sammis Reyes had never played a football game in his life. He had barely even been in real practices. After showing off what he can do, Rivera and Mayhew are convinced he can be an asset to the team.

"He's the guy that fits us," Mayhew said. "He's got the right mentality, the right attitude, one of the hardest working guys on our football team. So when you see that kind of physical talent, that type of physical ability, and you see that work ethic along with that."

It's been a long journey for Reyes to make his dream a reality. He worked for DoorDash while trying to get in shape and learn the game. He finally got a chance to put that work to the test against the Patriots, and while both of his catches, which totaled 25 yards, were a little wobbly, it was a monumental moment for the Chilean. Rivera said he may be the most physical tight end on the roster.

Reyes is still a developmental project. He has work to do before being the player Rivera and Mayhew believe he can be. But like Patterson, there's a lot for the team to be excited about.