Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

From the moment he stepped on the practice field at Inova Sports Performance Center for OTAs, Fitzpatrick has been praised for how he has handled himself and quickly adapted to Washington's scheme. Although Scott Turner's system was new to him, he directed the offense and vertically expanded it by giving his receivers opportunities to make plays downfield.

"I think one of the best things is he's confident in his guys around him," McLaurin said. "He really does a good job of empowering us and also putting us in good situations to be successful. If there's a look up at the line that may not be good for the play that we're trying to run, he knows how to get us in the right play and get the receivers into the best route possible for that type of leverage and things like that."