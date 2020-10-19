Snap Counts: Washington-Giants, Week 6

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 6 loss to the New York Giants:
Offense (73 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|73
|100%
|T Geron Christian Sr.
|73
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|73
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|73
|100%
|QB Kyle Allen
|73
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|71
|97%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|70
|96%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|66
|90%
|TE Logan Thomas
|63
|86%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|57
|78%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|39
|53%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|27
|37%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|11
|15%
|TE Temarrick Hemingway
|10
|14%
|RB Peyton Barber
|8
|11%
|WR Cam Sims
|7
|10%
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|7
|10%
|G Saahdiq Charles
|2
|3%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos courtesy of Josh Lobel/NFL, Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and John Minchillo/AP)
Advertising
Defense (68 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|LB Jon Bostic
|48
|100%
|SS Landon Collins
|48
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|48
|100%
|FS Deshazor Everett
|46
|96%
|DT Daron Payne
|45
|94%
|DE Chase Young
|44
|92%
|DE Montez Sweat
|38
|79%
|DT Jon Allen
|38
|79%
|CB Ronald Darby
|36
|75%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|34
|71%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|31
|65%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|27
|56%
|DT Tim Settle
|16
|33%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|13
|27%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|7
|15%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|6
|12%
|FS Kam Curl
|2
|4%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|1
|2%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|1
|2%