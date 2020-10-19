News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Giants, Week 6

Oct 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

washington-giants-snap-counts-week-6
The Washington Football Team's defensive line during a game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2020. (Josh Lobel/NFL)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 6 loss to the New York Giants:

Offense (73 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 73 100%
T Geron Christian Sr. 73 100%
G Brandon Scherff 73 100%
C Chase Roullier 73 100%
QB Kyle Allen 73 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 71 97%
WR Terry McLaurin 70 96%
WR Dontrelle Inman 66 90%
TE Logan Thomas 63 86%
WR Isaiah Wright 57 78%
RB J.D. McKissic 39 53%
RB Antonio Gibson 27 37%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 11 15%
TE Temarrick Hemingway 10 14%
RB Peyton Barber 8 11%
WR Cam Sims 7 10%
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden 7 10%
G Saahdiq Charles 2 3%

PHOTOS: Week 6 - Washington vs. Giants, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos courtesy of Josh Lobel/NFL, Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and John Minchillo/AP)

IMG_4383
1 / 26
IMG_4358
2 / 26
IMG_4353
3 / 26
IMG_4336
4 / 26
IMG_4228
5 / 26
IMG_4217
6 / 26
IMG_3978
7 / 26
Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
8 / 26

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
9 / 26

Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass away from New York Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) hands off to J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
10 / 26

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) hands off to J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
11 / 26

Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic (41) rushes as New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers (21) and Blake Martinez (54) close in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
12 / 26

Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic (41) rushes as New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers (21) and Blake Martinez (54) close in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13 / 26

Washington Football Team's running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
IMG_4422
14 / 26
IMG_4500
15 / 26
IMG_4514
16 / 26
IMG_4477
17 / 26
Image from iOS (3)
18 / 26
Image from iOS (5)
19 / 26
Image from iOS (2)
20 / 26
Image from iOS (4)
21 / 26
IMG_4861
22 / 26
IMG_4862
23 / 26
IMG_4884
24 / 26
IMG_4881
25 / 26
IMG_4873
26 / 26

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Defense (68 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
LB Jon Bostic 48 100%
SS Landon Collins 48 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 48 100%
FS Deshazor Everett 46 96%
DT Daron Payne 45 94%
DE Chase Young 44 92%
DE Montez Sweat 38 79%
DT Jon Allen 38 79%
CB Ronald Darby 36 75%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 34 71%
LB Cole Holcomb 31 65%
CB Jimmy Moreland 27 56%
DT Tim Settle 16 33%
CB Fabian Moreau 13 27%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 7 15%
DE Ryan Anderson 6 12%
FS Kam Curl 2 4%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 1 2%
DE James Smith-Williams 1 2%

Related Content

news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss against the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/19: Looking Back At Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-19 Loss To The Giants

Despite the 20-19 defeat, Logan Thomas, Kendall Fuller and Cole Holcomb were key players for the Washington Football Team against New York on Sunday.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Giants

The Washington Football Team played better in an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants but could not convert the game-winning two-point conversion attempt. Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.

Advertising