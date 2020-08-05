Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals 

OPPOSING VIEWPOINT

In preparation for the start of the 2020 season, WashingtonFootball.com also spoke with Cardinals digital content coordinator/staff writer Kyle Odegard to gain additional insight about Washington's Week 2 opponent.

Kyler Murray is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. What is his potential in Year 2?

"The expectations for him are pretty high. He's not shying away from that, and Kliff Kingsbury has talked about it as well. They do expect him to make a pretty big leap in Year 2. We saw a lot of things with him physically in his first season. You can tell he has the tools; he has a really good arm, his speed and athleticism are elite, so there's a lot to work with there. There were times where it did not all completely come together last year, but you could see his potential, clearly, and I do feel like they found a groove late in the season. Their offense was picking up quite a bit, and now you add DeAndre Hopkins to that. I think the offense could be quite a bit better this season, and obviously Kyler Murray is the guy that is leading the way."

How does the addition of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins change the dynamic of the offense?

"I think it will help quite a bit. The last couple of years, their wide receiver core has not been a strength of the team. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are two solid players, but they didn't have an elite No. 1 wideout and they did not have a bunch of depth. So I think having DeAndre Hopkins as your clear-cut No. 1, it allows everyone to slot in below him into really favorable-type positions.

"And I just feel like for Kyler Murray's growth, just having DeAndre Hopkins on the outside, it's huge to have a guy where you know you can rely on him for six, seven catches a game, 80 yards a game. And even when you're not throwing him the ball, if that means he's getting double-teamed, then obviously Kirk and Fitzgerald have more opportunities. Or if teams are going to watch the pass, the Cardinals did show the ability to run the ball last year -- they set a franchise-record in yards per carry -- so the domino effect of DeAndre Hopkins is going to be big for the offense."

What do you think are three of the biggest storylines for the Cardinals entering this season?

"Kyler Murray clearly has to be No. 1. We've seen what quarterbacks can do in their second year with Patrick Mahomes winning MVP in his second year and then Lamar Jackson doing it. It's obviously a tall task to put any second-year player in the MVP conversation, but Kyler Murray is there, and I feel like he does have the skillset to maybe be involved with that. It's not like I'm saying he's going to win MVP, but I think he's good enough to really take a big leap and be a top 10 quarterback year.

"Kliff Kingsbury's evolution as a coach is the second one. He really figured things out as the season went on. When he entered, everybody was talking about how he was going to go with four wide receivers and throw the ball all around, and the offense really morphed to where it was almost a running team by the end of the season because that was where the team was efficient. I think Kliff Kingsbury showed a willingness to adapt in that situation, and now I'm interested to see with DeAndre Hopkins and you've got some firepower in the passing game, what does that balance look like?