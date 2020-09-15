Washington Owns The NFL's Most Efficient Defense Heading Into Week 2

There were questions surrounding the Washington Football Team heading into the 2020 season, but the overall performance of its defense was not among them.

With accomplished defensive minds like head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on the coaching staff and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young joining an already stout defensive line, many expected Washington's defense to be drastically improved from last year.

The season has barely begun, but Washington now has the statistics to prove the unit is off to one of the best starts in the NFL.

According to the advanced analytics website FootballOutsiders.com,﻿ Washington had the most efficient defense in the league during its 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. After giving up 17 points in the first 23 minutes, a mixture of a dominant pass rush and stingy coverage rendered the Eagles' offense ineffective for the rest of the game and helped secure the win.