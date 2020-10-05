Snap Counts: Washington-Ravens, Week 4

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns:
Offense (71 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T Morgan Moses
|71
|100%
|T Geron Christian Sr.
|71
|100%
|G Wes Martin
|71
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|71
|100%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|71
|100%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|71
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|66
|93%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|64
|90%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|58
|82%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|57
|80%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|39
|55%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|31
|44%
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|12
|17%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|9
|13%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|8
|11%
|RB Peyton Barber
|5
|7%
|WR Cam Sims
|4
|6%
|T David Sharpe
|2
|3%
Defense (57 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Troy Apke
|57
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|57
|100%
|SS Landon Collins
|57
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|57
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|56
|98%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|48
|84%
|DT Daron Payne
|47
|82%
|DT Jon Allen
|45
|79%
|DE Ryan Anderson
|29
|51%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|29
|51%
|DE Montez Sweat
|27
|47%
|DE Nate Orchard
|26
|46%
|FS Kamren Curl
|24
|42%
|DT Tim Settle
|22
|39%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|16
|28%
|DE Jame Smith-Williams
|12
|21%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|9
|16%
|LB Thomas Davis Sr.
|8
|14%
|SS Deshazor Everett
|1
|2%