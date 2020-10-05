News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Ravens, Week 4

Oct 05, 2020 at 10:48 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

stat pic
The running backs jog on and off the field during the Washington Football Team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns:

Offense (71 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
T Morgan Moses 71 100%
T Geron Christian Sr. 71 100%
G Wes Martin 71 100%
C Chase Roullier 71 100%
QB Dwayne Haskins 71 100%
G Wes Schweitzer 71 100%
TE Logan Thomas 66 93%
WR Terry McLaurin 64 90%
WR Isaiah Wright 58 82%
WR Dontrelle Inman 57 80%
RB J.D. McKissic 39 55%
RB Antonio Gibson 31 44%
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden 12 17%
TE Marcus Baugh 9 13%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 8 11%
RB Peyton Barber 5 7%
WR Cam Sims 4 6%
T David Sharpe 2 3%

PHOTOS: Week 4 - Washington vs. Ravens, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.(Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Related Links

Defense (57 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Troy Apke 57 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 57 100%
SS Landon Collins 57 100%
LB Jon Bostic 57 100%
CB Ronald Darby 56 98%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 48 84%
DT Daron Payne 47 82%
DT Jon Allen 45 79%
DE Ryan Anderson 29 51%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 29 51%
DE Montez Sweat 27 47%
DE Nate Orchard 26 46%
FS Kamren Curl 24 42%
DT Tim Settle 22 39%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 16 28%
DE Jame Smith-Williams 12 21%
CB Jimmy Moreland 9 16%
LB Thomas Davis Sr. 8 14%
SS Deshazor Everett 1 2%

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 10/5: Recapping The Ravens' Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
news

Washington-Ravens Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Ravens

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField to play the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 31-17, falling to 1-3. Here are five takeaways from the Week 4 matchup.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Ravens

Despite the 31-17 defeat, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Terry McLaurin were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team against Baltimore on Sunday.

Advertising