Washington Salute & USAA Honor Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini In Eighth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the eighth home game of the 2021 season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini of the United States Coast Guard in their eighth and final Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Seaman Gabriel Horn, From Lancaster Pennsylvania, joined the Coast Guard 2 years ago. Serving at the USCG Ceremonial Honor Guard. I joined the Coast Guard looking for new opportunities and experiences.