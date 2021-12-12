News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell In Seventh Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

Dec 12, 2021 at 06:15 PM
KMS_8864A
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team

In the seventh home game of the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong of the United States Marine Corps and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell of the United States Navy in their seventh Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong of the United States Marine Corps, I am born and raised in Orange County, California. Main reason for joining the military is to continue the long family military tradition and serving those who have come and gone before me within the military. I am currently an Active-Duty Marine having served 7 years as an administrative specialist, currently stationed in Washington D.C

Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell, I'm from Hinesville, Ga the reason why I serve is, I come from a family of military professionals my father served 24 years in the ARMY I always knew I wanted to serve. I've been in the NAVY for 11 years and currently stationed at the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard. Awards include 4 Navy Achievement Medals and awarded Junior Sailor Of The Year for 2021.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team Partners with Black Rifle Coffee, Beacon Roofing, & Pepsi to Pack 750 Care Packages for Deploying Military Members

On Monday, December 6th, the Washington Football Team partnered with Black Rifle Coffee Company, Beacon Roofing, and Pepsi to pack 750 care packages at FedExField for military members deploying overseas this holiday season.
news

Washington Salute & Beacon Building Products Team Up to Honor 2021 Beacon of Hope Winners

On Thursday, November 11th, the Washington Football Team teamed up with Beacon Building Products to announce six grand prize winners and six second prize winners of the 2021 Beacon of Hope Contest.
news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. 
news

Washington Football Team and USAA Partner to Host Salute to Service Game Against Tampa Bay

On Sunday, November 14th, the Washington Football Team teamed up with USAA to host the annual Salute to Service Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Washington Football Team And Black Rifle Coffee Host Veteran's Day Chalk Talk For Over 75 Veterans

On Wednesday, November 10th, the Washington Football Team hosted over 500 veterans and transitioning military members at FedExField for the annual Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair presented by RecruitMilitary.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor  Senior Airmen Cole Lowery and Ivan Green In Fifth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the fifth home game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Senior Airmen Cole Lowery and Ivan Green of the United States Air Force in the Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. 
news

2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group 

The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.
news

Washington Football Team Staff Kick Off Salute to Service Week with Pack4Troops 

On Monday, November 9th, the Washington Football Team partnered up with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore to pack over 750 care packages for deploying military members this holiday season.
news

Washington Football Team to Partner with Eastern's Automotive Group in Surprising ROTC Students with Scholarships

In the evening of Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team will host over 40 Cadets representing the United States Air Force ROTC Detachment 130 Program for a Mid-Year Celebration at FedExField.
news

Join Us for the RecruitMilitary Job Fair Chalk Talk featuring Gary Clark & Tim Hightower presented by Black Rifle Coffee

On Wednesday, November 10th, the Washington Football Team will join RecruitMilitary in welcoming hundreds of veterans to the Club Level of FedExField for the annual Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair. 
news

Washington Football Team Kicks Off Salute to Service Week with Staff Pack4Troops

On Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team organization will come together to pack 1,000 care packages for active-duty military members deploying overseas this holiday season. 
Advertising