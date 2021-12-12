Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell In Seventh Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the seventh home game of the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong of the United States Marine Corps and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell of the United States Navy in their seventh Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong of the United States Marine Corps, I am born and raised in Orange County, California. Main reason for joining the military is to continue the long family military tradition and serving those who have come and gone before me within the military. I am currently an Active-Duty Marine having served 7 years as an administrative specialist, currently stationed in Washington D.C