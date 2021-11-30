Washington-Seahawks Tuesday Stats Pack

"Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 at FedExField.
- Washington defeated Seattle for the first time since November 5, 2017.
- Washington snapped a seven-game Monday Night Football losing streak, winning for the first time on the program since October 27, 2014.
- Washington went undefeated in November for the first time since 2001 when the club also won three games in the month.
- Washington has won three-straight games for the first time since winning four-straight from November 22 to December 13 last season.
- Washington recorded a total time of possession of 41:40, the fifth-highest in franchise history and the highest since the team had 49:52 against Detroit on November 4, 1990.
- Washington's defense has allowed 279.0 yards per game since Week 10, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
- Washington held Seattle to one rushing first down, the fewest by a Russell Wilson led team. It was Seattle's first time being held to one or fewer rushing first downs since November 28, 2010.
- Washington held Seattle to 34 rushing yards, the ninth-fewest by a Washington opponent since 2000 and Seattle's third fewest since 2000.
- Washington held Seattle to 10 first downs, the fewest they have allowed since allowing seven on November 23, 2017 against the New York Giants.
- Washington recorded a rushing and a passing touchdown vs. Seattle. It is the third-consecutive game the team has rushed and passed for a touchdown.
OFFENSE
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-35 passes for 223 yards a touchdown, an interception and a 90.5 passer rating. He also rushed four times for two yards.
- Heinicke's 77.5 completion percentage since Week 10 is the third-highest in the NFL during that span. His 112.8 rating is also the third-highest in the NFL since Week 10.
- Heinicke has thrown a touchdown in eight-straight games, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL this season.
- RB J.D. McKissic had seven carries for 30 yards including a 10-yard touchdown run. He also hauled in five passes for 26 yards, including a 10-yard receiving score.
- McKissic recorded his second-career game with a rushing and receiving touchdown and his first since October 1, 2017.
- McKissic is the first Washington running back to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Adrian Peterson did so on October 28, 2018.
- RB Antonio Gibson had a career-high 29 rushes for 111 yards (3.8 avg). He added seven receptions for 35 yards. It was Washington's first 100-yard rusher since November 26 of last season.
- Gibson's 146 scrimmage yards are a career-high and the most by a Washington running back since Adrian Peterson had 156 on October 28, 2018 at the Giants.
- Gibson's 29 carries are the most by a Washington back since Alfred Morris had 33 rushes on December 30, 2012.
- Gibson's eclipsed the 1,500 rushing yard mark. He is the fourth Washington running back to hit the milestone in their first two seasons. He joins Alfred Morris (2,888), Mike Thomas (2,020) and Larry Brown (2,013) as the only running backs to ever reach the 1,500 rushing yard plateau within their first two seasons in Washington.
- WR Terry McLaurin hauled in four passes for 51 yards. With four receptions, McLaurin passed Gary Clark for the most by a Washington receiver through three seasons.
DEFENSE
- S Landon Collins had a team-high seven tackles including one for loss. He also forced a fumble, his first since October 25 of last season.
- DT Jonathan Allen tallied a quarterback hit, his 22nd on the season. He has recorded a QBH in 11-consecutive games.
- S Kam Curl had a tackle for loss, quarterback hit and a sack of five yards. It was his third-career sack and first since November 15 of last season.
- Curl now has three games with at least a TFL, QBH and sack, tied for the second-most games by a safety with each of those statistics in franchise history.
- CB Kendall Fuller had three passes defensed, his most since recording four on December 9, 2018.
- DE Shaka Toney recorded his first NFL sack.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- P Tress Way punted five times for 218 yards (43.6 avg.).