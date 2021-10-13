News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington vs. Chiefs preview: Prepping for a Super Bowl contender

Oct 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WASKSpreview101321
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke drops back for a pass during the Washington Football Team's game against the New Orleans Saints. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team is back at home for Week 6 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, presented by presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 17

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: CBS

  • Ian Eagle (play-by-play)
  • Charles Davis (analyst)
  • Evan Washburn (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Kansas City leads the all-time series, 9-1.
  • Sunday's game will be just the 11th meeting between Kansas City and Washington. Kansas City is currently tied with the now-defunct Boston Yanks as Washington's seventh-least common opponent.
  • Washington's only win against Kansas City came on Sept. 18, 1983, when Washington beat Kansas City at home, 27-12
  • This is the first time Washington has played Kansas City since Oct. 2, 2017, when Kansas City defeated Washington at Arrowhead Stadium, 29-20.
  • Washington's first matchup against Kansas City came on Oct. 24, 1971, with Kansas City winning the game, 27-20

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

New Orleans:

  • Head coach Arthur Smith (9th season in Kansas City)
  • Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (9th)
  • Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (3rd)
  • Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub (4th)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,208)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (8)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (313)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (400)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (6)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (48)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3) and DE Montez Sweat (3)
  • Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1) and LB Cole Holcomb (1)

New Orleans:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Patrick Mahomes (1,490)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Patrick Mahomes (16)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (304)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Darrel Williams (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Tyreek Hill (516)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Tyreek Hill (3) and TE Travis Kelce (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Daniel Sorensen (34)
  • Sacks -- DE Mike Danna (2)
  • Interceptions -- S Tyrann Mathieu (2)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (348.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 12th (24.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 21st (239.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 3rd (6)
  • Rushing offense -- 16th (108.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 31st (30.5%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (407.8 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 31st (31.0 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 27th (293.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-24th (9)
  • Rushing defense -- 18th (114.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 31st (56.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 24th (28:28)
  • Turnover differential -- 25th (-3)

Kansas City:

  • Total offense -- 4th (420.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 5th (30.8 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 5th (292.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 4th (7)
  • Rushing offense -- 7th (128.2 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 1st (58.8%)
  • Total defense -- 31st (437.4 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 32nd (32.6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 27th (293.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 32nd (7)
  • Rushing defense -- 29th (141.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 124th (44.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 16th (30:31)
  • Turnover differential -- T-31st (-7)

