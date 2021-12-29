Washington vs. Eagles preview | Heading into the home finale

The Washington Football will host the Philadelphia Eagles for its final home game of the season. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Jan. 2
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Shannon Spake (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington will look to win its second-straight home game against Philadelphia for the first time since winning three-straight against the club from 2014-16.
- Washington is 88-80-5 in the regular season against Philadelphia, including a 45-38-3 record against the team at home.
- A win would give Washington its first division win since Week 2, when the team hosted and defeated the New York Giants, 30-29, on Thursday Night Football.
- Washington is currently 3-4 at home this season and is looking to go at least .500 at home in the regular season for the first time since the team went 5-3 at FedExField in 2017.
- WR Terry McLaurin is 101 receiving yards away from reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the second-straight season.
The Washington Football Team travelled to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and was defeated, 56-14. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Philadelphia:
- Head coach Nick Sirianni (1st season in Philadelphia)
- Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (3,052)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (20)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (891)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (808)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (5)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (110)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (7.5)
- Interceptions -- Three players (2)
Philadelphia:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (2,930)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (16)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Miles Sanders (754)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (10)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (821)
- Receiving TDs -- WR DeVonta Smith (5)
- Tackles -- LB Alex Singleton (129)
- Sacks -- DT Javon Hargrave (7.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Darius Slay (3)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (324.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (19.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (208.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 22nd (37)
- Rushing offense -- 14th (116.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 20th (38.3%)
- Total defense -- 28th (373.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (27.1 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (269.2 YPG)
- Sacks -- 17th (34)
- Rushing defense -- 8th (104.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 31st (50.5%)
- Time of possession -- 10th (30:49)
- Turnover differential -- 26th (-7)
Philadelphia:
- Total offense -- 13th (364.9 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 9th (26.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 26th (201.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-7th (27)
- Rushing offense -- 1st (163.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 5th (45.6%)
- Total defense -- 5th (370.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 12th (21.2 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 9th (215.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 31st (25)
- Rushing defense -- 9th (104.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 17th (40.2%)
- Time of possession -- 21st (29:36)
- Turnover differential -- T-15th (0)