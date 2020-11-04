Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A Crucial Stretch

BIGGEST STORYLINES

Kyle Allen seeks revenge -- Quarterback Kyle Allen completed nearly 74% of his passes and threw for two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 6, but his turnovers were the biggest reason Washington left New York with a 20-19 defeat.

His first turnover came on Washington's second drive and set up the Giants at Washington's 27-yard line. The Giants scored on a 23-yard pass to Darius Slayton three plays later.

His second giveaway was even more costly. With the game tied and less than four minutes to play, Allen had a chance to lead the offense on a game-winning scoring drive. Instead, Allen took a sack and coughed up the ball, which the Giants returned the 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Allen responded with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive that put Washington within a two-point conversion of winning, but Washington was only in that position because of his mistake.

Following a two-touchdown, turnover-free performance against the Cowboys, Allen will look to put forth a similar effort against the Giants' 23rd-ranked passing defense. Washington will not have rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 24, but it will have Robert Foster, who was signed Oct. 22, and could have Steven Sims Jr.. After being placed on IR after Week 4, Sims returned to practice Wednesday. The team now has 21 days to either add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the year.

Turnovers + sacks = wins -- Washington heavily pressured opposing quarterbacks and forced multiple turnovers in its two wins. It did neither in its loss to the Giants in Week 6.

Despite entering the game as one of the NFL's most-sacked signal-callers, Daniel Jones was only brought down once on five quarterback hits. Granted, Jones only attempted 19 passes as the Giants relied on their running game, but Washington's defense could have done more to create difficult down-and-distance situations. Meanwhile, the team's lone takeaway was an interception by Kendall Fuller in the end zone.

Jones often makes detrimental mistakes when under duress, so getting pressure and capitalizing on it will be key for Washington as it looks to move to 3-1 in the NFC East.

-- The start of a crucial stretch: Teams that start 2-5 are typically out of the playoff hunt and looking to build momentum for the next season. But in a historically bad NFC East, Washington can make a run at the division title and a home playoff game -- as long as it fares well over the next month.

After starting the season against teams with a combined record of 23-14-1, Washington's next four opponents are currently 8-22-1. Plus, Ron Rivera-coached teams historically perform much better in November and December than they do in September and October. As a head coach, Rivera's teams are 34-38-1 during the first half of seasons and 43-32 in the second half.

If Washington can win at least five of its final nine games, it'll be in solid position to claim the NFC East crown for the first time since 2015.