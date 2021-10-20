Washington vs. Packers preview: On the road to Lambeau

The Washington Football Team goes on the road to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers for Week 7. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 24
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
WATCH: FOX
- Joe Davis (play-by-play)
- Greg Olsen (analyst)
- Pam Oliver (sideline)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Green Bay leads the all-time series, 21-16-1.
- Washington heads to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to play the Packers for the first time since December of 2019.
- Including the postseason, Washington is 5-12 all-time at Lambeau Field against the Packers, dating back to their first meeting between the Packers and the then-Boston Braves on Nov. 13,1932.
- Washington has won two of its last three games against the Packers dating back to 2016. The club is 3-3 against QB Aaron Rodgers.
- Earl "Curly" Lambeau was the head coach in Washington from 1952-53. Lambeau Field is named after Curly.
- Washington has not defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field since Oct. 23, 1988.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Green Bay:
- Head coach Matt LaFleur (3rd season in Green Bay)
- Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Joe Barry (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,390)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (357)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (428)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (6)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (58)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3) and DE Montez Sweat (3)
- Interceptions -- Four players (1)
Green Bay:
- Passing Yards -- QB Aaron Rodgers (1,436)
- Passing TDs -- QB Aaron Rodgers (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Aaron Jones (385)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Aaron Jones (2) and RB A.J. Dillon (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Davante Adams (668)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Aaron Jones (4)
- Tackles -- LB De'Vondre Campbell (55)
- Sacks -- DT Kenny Clark (3)
- Interceptions -- LB De'Vondre Campbell (2)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 24th (336.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (22.7 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 24th (229.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-1st (6)
- Rushing offense -- 19th (106.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 27th (34.3%)
- Total defense -- 31st (423.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (31.0 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 32nd (309.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (12)
- Rushing defense -- 19th (113.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (57.8%)
- Time of possession -- 26th (28:04)
- Turnover differential -- T-17 (-2)
Green Bay:
- Total offense -- 23rd (343.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 18th (24.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 21st (234.0 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-18th (14)
- Rushing offense -- 17th (109.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 14th (40.7%)
- Total defense -- 5th (315.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 13th (22.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 13th (108.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- 32nd (7)
- Rushing defense -- 29th (141.0 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (43.9%)
- Time of possession -- 14th (30:59)
- Turnover differential -- 6th (+4)