2020 Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA Preview

Nov 05, 2020 at 12:00 PM
The Washington Football Team and USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team, will continue its tradition of honoring our nation's veterans and active duty military by kicking off the Salute to Service Month celebrations leading into the annual "Salute to Service Game presented by USAA" vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

Prior to kickoff, the Washington Football Team will present a special military challenge coin, designed and created by USAA, for use in the official coin toss. In what has become a long-standing tradition, challenge coins are given by one member of the military to another to reward or encourage excellence, boost morale or to recognize fellow brothers or sisters in arms.

Throughout the game, features honoring and recognizing military members, highlighting coach and player military connections and involvement, and collaborative efforts between the Washington Football Team and USAA will be played in stadium and on the Washington Football Team's Gameday Live Digital Experience.

Features in the stadium and on the Game Day Live broadcast will include Washington Football Team players and coaches answering, "What Does Salute to Service Mean to You?" and talking about their family's military connection as players honor service members with a custom military appreciation decal on their helmets for this game. The First Ladies of Football will recap their visit to Joint Base Andrews where they visited 1st Heli Squadron, Air Force One 89th Airlift Wing, 459th Air Refueling Wing (Tankers), 113th Wing "Capital Guardians" Fighter Jets and 316th Military Working Dogs.

The Washington Football Team and USAA are also looking forward to nominating a player for the NFL's 2020 Salute to Service Award, which encourages military appreciation by NFL players, alumni, and team personnel who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. The candidates are evaluated based on the positive effect of the individual's efforts on the military community, the type of service conducted, the thoroughness of the program and level of commitment. Nominations will be released sometime next week.

In addition to the award, a $25,000 contribution is made by USAA in the winner's honor to the aid societies representing all five military branches.

