3 keys for Washington to get a win in Denver

1. Taylor Heinicke must play to his personality.

Ron Rivera gave a simple assessment of Taylor Heinicke: when he plays to his personality, meaning he's not overthinking, he can move the ball well. When he plays cautious, that's when the head coach sees the mistakes.

Against the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, Heinicke was playing like someone he's not. He admitted he had a different mindset, and that resulted in poor play. He threw three interceptions in that span, while his scrambling -- normally a key part of his game -- was limited to 40 yards.

There was a different version of Heinicke playing at Lambeau Field last week. He was more poised, using his legs more and playing with nothing to lose. Washington's offense moved the ball well against what was the league's fifth-ranked defense, out-gaining the Packers by nearly 130 yards.