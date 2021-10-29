News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 keys for Washington to get a win in Denver

Oct 29, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

3_Keys102921
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke prepares to run a play during the Washington Football Team's practice on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team is on the road to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 before heading into its bye week. Here are three keys to Washington securing a win, presented by Van Metre.

1. Taylor Heinicke must play to his personality.

Ron Rivera gave a simple assessment of Taylor Heinicke: when he plays to his personality, meaning he's not overthinking, he can move the ball well. When he plays cautious, that's when the head coach sees the mistakes.

Against the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, Heinicke was playing like someone he's not. He admitted he had a different mindset, and that resulted in poor play. He threw three interceptions in that span, while his scrambling -- normally a key part of his game -- was limited to 40 yards.

There was a different version of Heinicke playing at Lambeau Field last week. He was more poised, using his legs more and playing with nothing to lose. Washington's offense moved the ball well against what was the league's fifth-ranked defense, out-gaining the Packers by nearly 130 yards. 

Washington still had its problem in the 24-10 loss, namely its four trips to the red zone without a touchdown. The Broncos' defense, which has since claimed the fifth spot in terms of yards allowed, will present another tough task for Washington. But Heinicke has shown that if he doesn't limit himself, the offense can move the ball effectively. The key against the Broncos, who give up just 18 points per game, will be to finish drives.

Related Links

2. Teddy Bridgewater must face consistent pressure.

Washington's defensive line has steadily improved since being held to zero sacks against the Buffalo Bills. In order for Washington to give itself a chance, it must do what all seven of Denver's other opponents have done: get Teddy Bridgewater on the ground.

Bridgewater, who the Broncos signed in the offseason, has been sacked at least twice in every game this season for a total of 18 times -- tied for sixth-most in the league. The Broncos' offensive line is in the middle of the pack in pass block win rate (15th), but the group's total of 21 sacks allowed is tied for fourth-most in the NFL. 

Meanwhile, Washington has amassed six sacks over the past two weeks, including three against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Jonathan Allen, who leads the team and is second among interior defensive tackles with five sacks, has fueled a group that has more than doubled its sack total in the past month.

Assuming that Allen and the rest of the defensive line can get in Bridgewater's face, it'll be more difficult for the quarterback to find threats like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

3. Win the third down battle.

Third downs have not been a strength for the Broncos' offense or Washington's defense. Denver is 27th, converting just 31.8% of third downs. Washington, on the other hand, is last in allowing successful conversion.

Clearly, something has to give. 

The Packers converted 50% of its third downs against Washington, which is still not ideal, but there were some sprinkles of improvement, particularly in the first half. In third-and-long situations, which have been a pain point for Washington this season, the Packers were held to 1-of-6. It doesn't eliminate the fact that Washington struggled in other areas, but putting Green Bay in difficult spots and keeping it there is a positive step.

The next step for Washington will be to continue that against the Broncos. A one-score game quickly turned into a 24-10 loss in the second half for Washington, so it will need to come out with the same energy it had against Green Bay and maintain it for all four quarters.

PHOTOS: Broncos Practice Week 10/28

The Washington Football Team gets to work in preparation for a Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211028 Week 8 Practice 001
1 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 002
2 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 003
3 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 004
4 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 005
5 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 006
6 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 007
7 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 008
8 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 009
9 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 010
10 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 011
11 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 012
12 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 013
13 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 014
14 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 015
15 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 016
16 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 017
17 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 018
18 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 019
19 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 020
20 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 021
21 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 022
22 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 023
23 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 024
24 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 025
25 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 026
26 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 027
27 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 028
28 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 029
29 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 030
30 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 031
31 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 032
32 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 033
33 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 034
34 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 035
35 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 036
36 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 037
37 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 038
38 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 039
39 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 040
40 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 041
41 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 042
42 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 043
43 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 044
44 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 045
45 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 046
46 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 047
47 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 048
48 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 049
49 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 050
50 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 051
51 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 052
52 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 053
53 / 55
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 054
54 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211028 Week 8 Practice 055
55 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Soaking up expertise and sharpening skillsets, Sammis Reyes is ready for any role

It's been about six months since Washington signed Reyes. He's come a long way since then, and he's willing to do whatever necessary to keep growing.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Roullier breaks the ice on presnap communication

Washington's offensive line is one of the best groups in the NFL this season. Roullier's leadership has been the fuel for that success.
news

3 players to watch as Washington heads to Mile High

The Washington Football Team has an opportunity to bounce back after a three-game skid as it heads to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos this weekend. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.
news

WFT Daily: Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

Washington's pass rush has produced six sacks in the past two weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but Rivera wants to see more.
news

Scouting the Broncos: 5 things to know about Denver

The Washington Football Team will make one more stop against the Denver Broncos before heading into the bye week. Here are five things to know about the team's Week 8 opponent.
news

Washington vs. Broncos preview: Heading up to Mile High

The Washington Football Team is back on the road to take on the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Looking back at key takeaways from Washington's postgame press conferences

The Washington Football Team could not overcome its mistakes in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers fell to 2-5 following a 24-10 loss. Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media prior to heading back to Ashburn Sunday afternoon to address the issues from the game. Here are some of the key takeaways from their press conferences.
news

Against Green Bay, Washington failed to overcome red zone woes

Washington had four attempts at closing in on Green Bay's lead. It only came away with three points from those trips. 
news

4 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Packers

The Washington Football Team fell to the Green Bay Packers in a 24-10 loss. Here are four numbers to know from the matchup.
news

5 takeaways from Washington's loss to Green Bay 

The Washington Football Team travelled to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 7, and for the second time in two weeks, a solid first half was followed by an unsatisfactory second. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon. 
news

Washington Football Team vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Advertising