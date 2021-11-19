3 keys for Washington to claim back-to-back wins in Carolina

3. Protect Heinicke against a quality pass rush.

There's a lot to account for when it comes to the Panthers' defense, from second-year safety Jeremy Chinn leading the team in tackles to the duo of Donte Jackson and Stephon Gilmore combining for four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. It's pass-rush, though, is one of the biggest reasons why the unit is so proficient.

Led by Haason Reddick, whose 9.5 sacks are fifth in the NFL, leads a defense that has amassed 27 sacks through 10 games. The Panthers' adjusted sack rate of 9.5% is the best in the league, and linebacker Shaq Thompson has the eighth-best pass rushing grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Washington has generally been effective at containing opposing pass rushes, although Taylor Heinicke has been sacked 14 times in the past three games. Granted, some of those sacks can be credited to Heinicke scrambling in the backfield, but that doesn't change the fact that Washington's offensive line will need to play well so Heinicke can have a clean pocket against the league's best secondary from a statistical standpoint.