5 takeaways from Washington's loss to New Orleans

2. Big plays kept the Saints alive in the first half.

Allowing massive gains in the passing game had been a problem for Washington through its first four games, and that continued against New Orleans.

Deonte Harris, who has emerged as the Saints' No. 1 receiver in Michael Thomas' absence, managed to get wide open on the drive following Winston's interception and ran unopposed for a 72-yard score. The play took up almost all of a three-play drive that took just 1:14 off the clock.

Then, with just a few ticks on the clock, it looked like Washington was going to head into the half tied 13-13 with the Saints, but Winston had one last bomb to throw at the secondary. Winston launched a 49-yard bomb to the end zone, and with a scrum of players reaching for the ball, Marquez Callaway managed to secure it, giving New Orleans a 20-13 lead as it headed into the locker room. Callaway finished the game with four receptions for 85 yards.