A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

There have been other initiatives we have started that helped raise up members of the Black Community in the DMV. Through Shop Black, many local Black-owned businesses have increased their sales volume because they have been able to utilize the team's platform. B.E.N.'s Educator of the Month program has highlighted Black and Brown educators in the Washington Football Market who are going above and beyond to make a positive difference in their students' lives while also impacting their community. The businesses and individuals deserve to be recognized, and we are happy to shine the spotlight on them.

As B.E.N. has continued to grow, we have had the privilege to partner with nationally recognized brands to provide even more services and opportunities for people of color. In February, we announced a partnership with Medliminal to support nonprofit charitable organizations through social justice initiatives such as education; police reform and community relations; financial literacy and job readiness; racial equality; and poverty and economic injustice. Because of this, nonprofits across the region are able to continue helping those who are most vulnerable in our society.

All these programs have been a good start to what B.E.N. can achieve, and we are aiming for even loftier aspirations in our second year. That is starting today, as the Washington Football Team is collaborating with the Juneteenth Foundation in honor of their annual efforts to celebrate the national holiday. In addition to making a contribution to the donation, Washington employees had access to the Juneteenth Reflections Panel, which included topics on criminal justice reform, access to equity and education. The franchise is also participating in the Juneteenth Foundations' Virtual Career Panel, which takes place today, and the team is giving its employees the following Monday off to provide a moment for them to reflect on our history and share in the national commemoration of Juneteenth.