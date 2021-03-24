5 Things To Know About LB David Mayo

The Washington Football Team bolstered its linebacker corps by signing David Mayo on March 18.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, Mayo (6-foot-2, 240 pounds), has made 86 career appearances (19 starts) and recorded 173 total tackles (109 solo), eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Here are five things to know about Washington's newest defender.

1. He lived in a shed while making a name for himself at junior college.

Mayo was widely regarded as the best athlete to come through Scappoose High School in Oregon since former NFL quarterback Derek Anderson. As a senior, he averaged 10 tackles per game at linebacker and gobbled up 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns as a running back.

Yet when he graduated in 2011, he had zero FBS scholarship offers.

Mayo still thought he could play at that level, so instead of committing to Portland State (FCS) or Western Oregon (Division II), he played at Santa Monica College in California, which has produced a slew of NFL players. Mayo was hellbent on proving himself, even if it meant living in a 10-by-15-foot shed.

"The price of living there is just insane, so I ended up finding a place that was in my price range," Mayo told the Carolina Panthers' team website in 2015. "It was $450 a month. I had a bed and this little ottoman thing for my clothes, and that was it. It had cement floors, wasn't insulated. I ran an extension cord from the house, so I could power up my computer and phone and a lamp and a heater in the winter."

Mayo was a productive starting linebacker in his lone season at Santa Monica College, but it also took some luck for him to accomplish his goal. Texas State was transitioning from FCS to FBS, giving it more than 30 scholarships to work with. The coaching staff took advantage by scouring every junior college in the country, and Mayo was one of the players that caught their eye.