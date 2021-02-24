Doug Williams And Jason Campbell Have Seen Progress For African American QBs, But There's Still Work To Be Done

Campbell added African American quarterbacks "have to still do things two to three times better at the position," but the increase in opportunities has created a more level playing field. He and Williams hope that the success of Mahomes, Wilson and Jackson will be just the start of giving African American quarterbacks more chances to prove themselves.

"You've got some guys on the bench right now that can probably play at some other places if they're given the opportunity," Williams said. "Everything in life is about a chance. If you're not given a chance, there's not going to be a chance."

Rome was not built in a day, Campbell said, but there is no doubt that progress has been made for African American quarterbacks. The NFL has improved upon the days when seeing an African American quarterback was a unique occurrence, but it is merely one step on the path towards equality. Williams hopes that one day, half or even most of the league's starting quarterbacks will be African American. But it will not be simply because they are Black; hopefully, coaches will see what they can do at the position.

Regardless of what steps are taken next, Campbell hopes the league is able to do it with a unified front.