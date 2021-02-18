Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History

Wright's method of bringing social change through an economic lens is one that has worked for him, but several others in his family have utilized other methods.

Activism has often been a common theme on his mother's side of the family; one of his uncles, Charles Gomillion, was the plaintiff in a United States Supreme Court case against red lining, which is method of making sure voting power disproportionately favors non-African Americans through the creation of political districts. It was a landmark case that played a factor in red lining becoming an illegal practice.

In addition, one of his cousins was a trained doctor at Dartmouth and chose to work in underprivileged communities as an entrepreneur, and his father was jailed for participating in a peaceful protest on his college campus.

Wright's grandfather helped start NAACP chapters in east Texas and was forced out of his job in teaching because of his involvement. He went from town to town searching for work, but no one would take his calls or look at his resume. He tried to look in other career fields, such as retail, but he met the same barriers. Eventually, he became a farmer and sold insurance out of necessity. And even then, a racially-motivated militia tried to take the land because of his involvement with the NAACP, Wright said.