Fort Lee Named Week Seven Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Lee for being named the fifth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!
Installation: Fort Lee
Commander: Colonel Karin L. Watson
Address of Installation Visitors Center:Fort Lee - Sisisky Gate, Fort Lee, VA 23801
Number of People on Installation: 37,921 (working, reporting, and living)
United States Military Branches: United States Army
Description of Installation: Fort Lee, in Prince George County, Virginia, United States, is a United States Army post and headquarters of the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)/ Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE), the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, the U.S. Army Ordnance School, The U.S. Army Transportation School, the Army Logistics University (ALU), Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA). Fort Lee also hosts two Army museums, the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum and the U.S. Army Women's Museum.
Highlights with Washington Football Team: For the past eight years, the Washington Football Team has worked regularly with the USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia (Fort Lee USO Center) to recruit service members and military families to attend the Washington Football Training Camp Military Appreciation Day in Richmond, VA, presented by GEICO Military. A trusted partner, on Wednesday, October 13th, Washington Salute reconnected with the USO Center to distribute Touching Base Tour appreciation packages.