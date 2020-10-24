Fort Lee Named Week Seven Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Lee for being named the fifth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort Lee

Commander: Colonel Karin L. Watson

Address of Installation Visitors Center:Fort Lee - Sisisky Gate, Fort Lee, VA 23801

Number of People on Installation: 37,921 (working, reporting, and living)

United States Military Branches: United States Army

Description of Installation: Fort Lee, in Prince George County, Virginia, United States, is a United States Army post and headquarters of the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)/ Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE), the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, the U.S. Army Ordnance School, The U.S. Army Transportation School, the Army Logistics University (ALU), Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA). Fort Lee also hosts two Army museums, the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum and the U.S. Army Women's Museum.