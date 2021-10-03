3 Standouts in Washington's Week 4 Win Over the Falcons 

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin helped lead Washington to a come-from-behind 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's how they played Sunday afternoon:

Game Ball No. 1: Taylor Heinicke

Just last year, Heinicke was sleeping on his sister's couch thinking that his football career was over. Now, the Georgia native is Washington's starting NFL quarterback engineering big plays as the team clinched its second win of the season.

The hometown kid was red hot this afternoon, as he completed 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and threw for three touchdowns. Heinicke wasn't just a difference-maker in the air against the Falcons. His run game was also explosive; Heinicke ran for 43 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per carry.

Perhaps the most standout quality of Heinicke's performance came when Washington faced an eight-point fourth quarter deficit. From the way he wiggled out of pressure to sprint for first downs to his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to McLaurin, the quarterback showed he could be a gritty, never-say-die showstopper when his team needed it most.