Julie Donaldson, Coach Rivera, And Jason Wright Surprise ROTC Students With Accolades

Julie Donaldson Informs Cadet Javon Price He's Been Selected to Be Cadet Wing Commander

Cadet Javon Price is a senior at Georgetown University studying Foreign Politics with a focus in Security Studies. Holding numerous leadership roles within the University, Cadet Price is the Campus Ambassador at Georgetown for the Institute of Politics and Public Service. Seeing ROTC as a Public Service. Prior to ROTC, Cadet Price was formerly enlisted active duty in the Air Force for four years and decided to go to back to school to be an Officer of color. Not seeing many people that looked like him while active duty, Cadet Price is focused on setting an example for other people of color that are dedicated to public service and serving their country.

Although the virtual event was meant to be a surprise for all three Cadets, Price had mentioned in his introduction that he had already been privately told he would be taking command as the newest Detachment 130 Spring 2020 Cadet Wing Commander. This position puts Cadet Price in charge of planning and executing training for all 93 cadets in his detachment. The detachment, Howard University's 130th Detachment, includes students from American University, Catholic University, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Marymount University, Trinity University, and the University of the District of Columbia.