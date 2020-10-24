News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Marine Corps Base Quantico Named Week Eight Washington Football Team Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Oct 24, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Base of the Week Week 7 I

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Marine Corps Base Quantico for being named the fifth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Marine Corps Base Quantico

Commander: Colonel William Bentley III, USMC

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 3300 Russell Road, Quantico VA 22134

Number of People on Installation: 5,213 (working, reporting, and living)

United States Military Branches: United States Marine Corps

Description of Installation: Marine Corps Base Quantico (commonly abbreviated MCB Quantico) is a United States Marine Corps installation located near Triangle, Virginia, located in southern Prince William County, Virginia, northern Stafford County, and southeastern Fauquier County. Used primarily for training purposes, MCB Quantico is known as the "Crossroads of the Marine Corps." Quantico Station is a census-designated place (CDP) in Prince William and Stafford counties in the U.S. state of Virginia, used by the Census Bureau to describe base housing. The U.S. Marine Corps' Combat Development Command, which develops strategies for U.S. Marine combat and makes up most of the community of over 12,000 military and civilian personnel (including families), is based here. It has a budget of around $300 million and is the home of the Marine Corps Officer Candidates School. The Marine Corps Research Center at Quantico pursues equipment research and development, especially telecommunications, for the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps Brig, a military prison, was also located at Quantico, until its closure on 31 December 2011 and its subsequent demolition.The FBI Academy, the principal research and training facility of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the principal training facility for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are also located on the base.

Highlights with Washington Football Team: On August 22nd, the Washington Football Team Director of Player Development, Malcom Blacken, held a Leadership Roundtable with twelve Marines in leadership roles on Marine Corps Base Quantico discussing adversity, ethical decision making, and parralels between the military and the National Football League. On October 19, Washington Salute joined GEICO Military and Buffalo Wild Wings on the Touching Base Tour handing out over 100 appreciation packages to Marines for their service throughout the National pandemic.

Related Content

news

Fort Lee Named Week Seven Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

On Saturday, October 24th, Washington Salute joined Nissan in congratulating Fort Lee for being named the 2020 Week Seven Base of the Week presented by Nissan leading into a match-up against the Dallas Cowboys! 
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan in Week Five Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, October 12th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's

On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron!  
news

Washington Salute 2020 Base of the Week presented by Nissan, Washington Navy Yard

Heading into their week five match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Football Team recognized Washington Navy Yard as the Base of the Week presented by Nissan.
news

Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment of Week Four Game Against Ravens

On Sunday, October 4th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military

Washington Salute is kicking off the 2020 Touching Base Tour, presented by GEICO Military and alongside Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads, on Oct. 5. Join us and follow along!
news

Washington Salute Names Marine Barracks Washington The 2020 Week Four Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Leading into a big week where the Washington Football Team will square off against the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Salute is proud to team up with Nissan and name Marine Barracks Washington the fourth Base of the Week in the 2020-21 NFL Season!
news

Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Leading into the week three match-up against the Cleveland Browns, Washington Salute and Nissan have named Fort Belvoir the Week Three Base of the Week presented by Nissan! Join us on the journey all season long! 
news

Washington Salute Celebrates National Dog Week With Wes Martin & Paws For Purple Hearts

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wes Martin joined Paws for Purple Hearts to discuss their mission helping suffering warriors with Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy, and talk about his own mission rescuing pups with Brave Breed Rescue.
news

Washington Football Encourages Salute Members To Attend USO-Metro's Virtual Stars & Stripes Benefit For The Troops 

Washington Salute long-time not-for-profit partner, USO-Metro, to host a four-day virtual celebration raising money to continue connecting active-duty service members with family, home, and country!
news

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Amidst the Washington Football Team's Week Two Match-Up In Arizona, Washington Salute Continued A Campaign To Recognize Installations In It's Region As The Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan! Join Us On Our Journey All Season Long! 

Advertising