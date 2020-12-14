NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Among Division Leaders

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7): After falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-16, the Vikings have slid one place down in the wild card race. Minnesota will be looking to stay in the hunt when it plays the Chicago Bears (6-7) for the second time this season.

9. Chicago Bears (6-7): The Bears dominated the Houston Texans, 36-7. Chicago will be looking to carry its momentum into a critical divisional matchup with the Vikings. The loser's playoff chances will take a significant hit.

10. Detroit Lions (5-8): The Lions will be looking to bounce back after losing to the Green Bay Packers, 31-24. They take on the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans next.

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-8): Arizona has not been treating the 49ers well, as they've been on a two-game losing streak since moving from their home facility. Although it has fallen down in the wild card race after falling, 25-13, to Washington, the 49ers will be looking to get back on track this week as they play the Dallas Cowboys.