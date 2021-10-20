Notes & Quotes: How Ricky Seals-Jones can open up Washington's offense

Taylor Heinicke

- Heinicke's performance over the past two games has not been up to his standard. He's thrown for 430 yards with one touchdown to three interceptions. Heinicke said that he's been trying to play perfect lately, which has resulted in him forcing passes and holding the ball for too long. Against the Packers, who have grabbed six interceptions thus far, and going forward, he wants to have a different mindset. So, if Heinicke's first or second option is available, he'll strive to make the most out of the situation, whether that be by throwing the ball away or making a play with his legs.

- Heinicke's father passed away in December of 2011, but Brett Heinicke still has a heavy influence on his life. He recalled after throwing an interception during his first game playing quarterback in the eighth grade, Heinicke's father came up to his room and said some words that have stuck with the quarterback to this day. Heinicke said his father taught him how to be tough and humble, and as he prepares to play against the team that meant so much to his father, he knows his father is still with him.