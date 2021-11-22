Reaction roundup from Washington's win over the Panthers

Terry McLaurin

-- on the team's turnaround: "I just think we have put two good weeks of practice together first and foremost. I feel like our o-line and our d-line are really establishing the line of scrimmage which is very important. I feel like we are sustaining drives offensively. Defense is creating turnovers and short field. You're creating winning formula. It's good to get this roll going, two in a row. I think the formula still needs to stay the same but continue to improve on the things that we need to improve on. We are looking forward to the challenge next week on Monday night and hopefully we can keep this thing going."

*-- on his ability to come down with contested catches: *"Not a lot of people know, that was probably one of my glaring weaknesses in my game, especially in college. The coaching staff expressed that to me. I started attempting to improve on that day-in and day-out. It was just an insatiable thing that I had to create if I wanted to play at this level. This is my third year, one of my goals this year was to be a better contested-ball catcher. When you have those opportunities with the ball in the air and you can come down with them, it just gives a lot of energy and confidence to your quarterback, your offense and your team. I think it's something I'm always constantly working on. I just try to put myself in a position to make those plays. Be aggressive with my hands, trust them and come down with the play. It's exciting and I just hope I can continue to put the work in to make sure that it keeps continuing."