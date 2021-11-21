Numbers to know from Washington's win over the Panthers

100%

On the same note of Washington managing to stay on the field, Washington faced two fourth down situations with the game on the line. The team converted both of them.

The first came in the second quarter, when Washington was dealing with a 14-7 deficit in the waning minutes of the half. A fourth-and-inches turned into a fourth-and-5 after a false start, but that didn't scare Ron Rivera into sending out the punt team. Instead, Heinicke found DeAndre Carter for a 18-yard completion on the left side of the field, and that turned into a McLaurin touchdown that tied the score.

However, the most impressive conversion was saved for the fourth quarter, when Washington was attempting to put the game away. Heinicke drifted to the left, and right before he could be taken down for a sack, John Bates got open for a six-yard completion on a fourth-and-3. That allowed Washington to drive down to field goal position with Joey Slye giving it a lead that it would never relinquish.