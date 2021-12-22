Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 15 matchup with Philly

Terry McLaurin

On how the game unfolded for the offense:

"I think we were moving the ball decently; we didn't sustain drives long enough. I think their time of possession – they had a lot more time of possession than we did, and as an offense, we have to do a better job of converting on third downs and kind of keep those drives going and give our defense some time to rest. Especially the way – their approach offensively this year, the ground-and-pound, that wears on you, but we had our chances, and we just didn't get it done."

On how he thinks Washington QB Garrett Gilbert was able to acclimate to the team:

"I have nothing but respect for [Washington QB] Garrett [Gilbert]. For a guy to come from another practice squad to a team where you don't know anybody – sure, maybe you've been in the offense, but to come here mid-week and be expected to not only start at quarterback but to help us try to get into the playoffs, it's nothing but respect for him. The way he came in, his energy, you felt that when he got here. He picked up on the things we were doing for this gameplan really quickly, he was good at communicating in the huddle, so it was challenging for all of us, but he did his job and he put it all out there, so I definitely have a lot of respect for Garrett."