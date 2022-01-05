Rescouting the Giants | 3 things to know ahead of Washington's season finale

The Washington Football Team has one last shot at grabbing a win to wrap up the 2021 season, and it will come on the road against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It's been a while since the NFC East rivals faced each other -- 121 days, to be exact -- and things have not gone the way either team wanted this year. Despite a riveting four-game win streak at the halfway point of the season, Washington (6-10) has failed to retain the division crown. The Giants (4-12) struggled to string wins together all season and are currently on a five-game skid.

Playoffs will not be in play on Sunday, but both teams will be playing to win. Here's a look at how things have changed for the Giants since the Week 2 matchup.

1. New year, new QB.

On Thursday Night Football, Washington had to contend with Daniel Jones and his ability to move outside of the pocket. The team shouldn't have to worry about that with New York's remaining options.

With Jones on Injured Reserve, the Giants have had to settle with eight-year veteran Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, who was taken in the fifth-round by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Both have started in Jones' absence, but the results have not been enough to give the Giants much-needed victories. Fromm has completed 41% of his passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Glennon has thrown for 790 yards with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions in six games this season.