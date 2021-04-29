Ron Rivera Donates $100K To St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The video started with Rivera lining up in a runner's stance to run the 40-yard dash. Then Rivera stood up and said, "You know what, Rich? Actually, I'm not going to run this. A family member of mine is going to run this." That's when Tahoe entered the scene, and with Rivera encouraging him by saying, "Go get it! Go get it!" over and over again, Tahoe sprinted down the field to retrieve a ball Rivera had thrown.

Rivera was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer in August of 2020 and had to undergo treatment for a part of the season. While there were moments where the treatment took its toll more so than others, Rivera only missed a handful of practices and no games. The organization surrounded him with support, even going so far as to surprise him with a "Coach's Corner" of FedExField that had been lined with cutouts submitted by players, coaches and staff members during the team's game encouraging him to continue his fight against cancer.