5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

2. The investments in front office experience are paying off.

Some of Washington's first moves this offseason involved restructuring its front office, and it leaned heavily into getting more experience by hiring general manager Martin Mayhew, executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney and director of pro personnel Chris Polian, all of whom have been a general manager for other teams.

The three of them, along with senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes and director of college personnel Tim Gribble, have embraced a collaborative effort, and Rivera has already noticed how well they play off each other.

"I like what each guy brings to the table," Rivera said. "When we've gotten together with the top guys...it's kind of neat because there's a lot of experience in those rooms. Each one of those guys has 20 years in this league. So we got older, but I think we got a little more experience, and I like the fact that we have this type of talent in the room.

Some of the biggest examples of this teamwork come from Mayhew and Hurney. Rivera described Hurney as a "road warrior," meaning he likes to visit pro days in person, whereas he sees Mayhew as someone who does a lot of his evaluations based on film study. But while they do have their preferences, Rivera is confident in both of them to handle all aspects of their roles.

"Also having a guy, whether it's Martin or Marty," Rivera said, "in the office and handles the business side of football, that has been very good."

Rivera can tell how valuable their experience is when he has conversations about players. They are able to use what they have heard from their sources to pick up on smaller details, which was the case when evaluating a certain linebacker.