Next_Stop_Fitzmagic

Johnson got his best dose of that on Nov. 21, 2010, when the Bills were facing a 31-14 halftime deficit to the Bengals.

"Have you ever had a comeback?" Johnson asked his QB during a TV timeout.

Fitzpatrick, thinking back to his NFL debut, replied, "Yeah, I had one in St. Louis. It's time for a new one. Let's do it."

The Bills scored 35 unanswered points and won 49-31. Johnson had 137 yards and three touchdowns in that game, all in the second half.

From a statistical perspective, Fitzpatrick's time in Buffalo was a definitive high point. He had three straight 3,000-yard season -- a feat he hasn't repeated at any other point in his career -- and threw for 80 touchdowns. One of those scores became the longest play in Bills history; it was a 98-yard pass to future Hall of Famer Terrell Owens against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009. Owens only spent a year with Fitzpatrick -- he caught 55 passes for 829 yards that season -- but it was enough time to convince him that Fitzpatrick had a unique skillset.

"He's...no doubt one of the top two or three quarterbacks that I've ever played with," Owens said. "I've played with a number of quarterbacks, a Hall of Famer in Steve Young ... Not to discredit what I did or didn't do with Steve, but you think about the quarterbacks that I've played a longer tenure with outside of him. You think about the Tony Romos, you think about the Donovan McNabbs, the Jeff Garcias. Ryan Fitzpatrick was one of those guys that I loved to play with, and I had a lot of success with."

Johnson was one of the main benefactors of Fitzpatrick prowess. From 2010-12 -- the height of Fitzpatrick success in Buffalo -- he had 3,123 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led the Bills in receiving yards in each of those season, and that wasn't because Fitzpatrick was trying to be something he's not, nor was it because he was trying to tweak Johnson's game. It was two teammates letting each other be themselves and playing off of whatever came their way.