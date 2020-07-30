Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael 

Manyweather assumes Charles received similar information from Anderson, who started 184-career games from 1996 to 2008. And having worked with Anderson on several occasions, Manyweather is confident that Charles will be physically and mentally ready to compete at the professional level.

Manyweather has been high on Charles since he started training him during the pre-draft process. Not only is he a "freak of nature" physically, but Charles also has the savvy, power and footwork to flourish either on the edge or inside, where Manyweather said he would be "a force and an athletic-a** guard."

This skillset allowed Charles to routinely win his 1-on-1 matchups at LSU, Manyweather said. And on the off chance Charles was beaten, he typically recovered thanks to his athleticism. In fact, if Charles returned for his senior season and played every game, Manyweather said he probably would have been talked about as a first- or second-round selection instead of a fourth-round pick.

But just as Washington's decision makers concluded that Charles was an ambitious young player worth drafting, Manyweather saw similar promise during their sessions leading up to the draft.