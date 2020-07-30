The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

Training camp has arrived for the Washington Football Team after months of anticipation.

This year's version of camp is unlike any other the players or coaches have experienced in their careers. Rather than spending August in Richmond, Virginia, head coach Ron Rivera and the rest of the team are at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn.

There are also new measures in place to keep the team safe while practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will not be allowed to attend practices like in previous years, but they will still be paying close attention to the team as it prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Here are the top storylines for Washington fans to follow during training camp:

1. Entering A New (Riv)era

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it especially difficult for new coaches like Rivera, who has been Washington's head coach since New Year's Day and has yet to hold a single practice.

But if anyone is equipped to handle this unprecedented situation, it's him.

Rivera's head coaching career began months before the NFL lockout in 2011. So, not only did he inherit the 2-14 Carolina Panthers, but he was not able to address his team for the first time until training camp in late July. There was also the challenge of developing quarterback Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in that year's draft.