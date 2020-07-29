'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

While most players have spent the offseason in different parts of the country, Haskins stayed close to home and has worked out with several of his teammates, including Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr., Antonio Gandy-Golden and Derrius Guice. The consensus among all of them is that they cannot wait to get back to the facility.

"They're just excited to get the ball rolling," Haskins said. "It's like a little kid getting ready for their first fall football season in little league, and you smell the grass when you walk up to the facility and it's just like, 'Man, I miss it.' I'm just looking forward to playing, and I know all of the guys are, too."

Haskins has already gotten to know some of the rookie class by helping them figure out their way around Ashburn and the surrounding area. The first group of players reported to training camp July 27, with quarterbacks, rookies and players returning from injury coming in for testing.

Haskins has also been impressed with his veteran teammates, noting that Ioannidis and Kerrigan look "fantastic." With the team a few weeks away from padded practices, he's anxious to see what everyone can accomplish.