Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

-- Breaking news: Kendall Fuller is still one of the most reliable defensive backs if the team needs to force a turnover. Fitzpatrick wrapped up his series with a shot to the end zone. More often than not, his targets have been the ones who come down with the ball. This time, though, it was Fuller who made the athletic leap and snagged the interception in the back of the end zone. Fuller tied a career-high with four picks last year; he was even tied for the most interceptions in the league early in the season. It seems like he has eyes on an encore performance in 2021.