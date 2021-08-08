Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

After taking a day off to rest from Friday night's practice at FedExField, Washington was back in Ashburn, Virginia, for another fully-padded practice.

Here are some observations from Sunday morning.

-- Devaroe Lawrence, who joined Washington last year, had a couple solid reps during team drills. The first was near the start of practice; Jaret Patterson was working on an outside run and trying to find room, but Lawrence did a good job of working down the line of scrimmage and wrapping up the undrafted rookie for no gain. The next came when Patterson was trying to run up the middle of the defense, and Lawrence made the tackle for what looked like a one-yard loss. The defensive line is a deep group. Plays like the ones Lawrence made show why any player on the front can have an impact.