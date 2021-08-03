Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

-- Troy Apke has quietly been putting together a solid camp over the past few practices. He's consistently gotten praise from Chris Harris for his ability to recover and knock passes away. That trend continued during red zone drills; it looked like Isaiah Wright , who made a few grabs during 1-on-1s, was going to make another catch in the front corner of the end zone. But then Apke reached out and made a play on the ball, which got some props from Harris and his teammates.

-- Rivera had some positive things to say about Sam Cosmi when asked about the rookie offensive tackle. He's coming along very well, the head coach said, and holding his own against the likes of Young and Montez Sweat. There have been a couple of losses, which is to be expected against some of the best edge rushers in the league, but that actually works in Cosmi's favor because they create coaching points that he can use to fix the smaller details of his game. Young said he's going to keep giving Cosmi everything he has; that's the best way he knows to help Cosmi improve.