Training Camp Notebook: A Strong Connection Between Receivers, Quarterbacks

-- Both Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke are known for not shying away from shots downfield, and it didn't take long for them to show that off. First, Fitzpatrick laid out a deep shot to McLaurin, who had beat his man before hauling in the pass on the left side of the field for a sizable gain. Later on, it was Heinicke's turn to air it out, as he hit Sammis Reyes . The defense can't be too physical without pads, but seeing the offense execute more vertical plays got some cheers from the fans.

-- Speaking of McLaurin and the other receivers, the group had a strong day and made several tough catches in team drills. One of the best of the day came from McLaurin, when he held on to a pass from Fitzpatrick and kept both feet in bounds. Another came at the start of practice with Cam Sims making a jumping grab with William Jackson III draped over him. Even Kelvin Harmon, who is coming back from a knee injury, got in on the action with a sliding catch on a pass from Kyle Allen. It was already a foregone conclusion that the receiver position would be competitive. Based on the first day, it will be a battle until the final practice.