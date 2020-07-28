Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

In the absence of preseason games, Rivera said the coaching staff will try and create as many game-like situations as possible. Doing so will help them evaluate the quarterbacks and examine position battles and determine final roster spots. The difficult part, Rivera said, will be simulating the speed and tempo of those contests. "It's just a different feel and vibe when you're playing the game as opposed to practicing."

Another challenge will be developing Washington's plethora of young talent, some of whom will be asked to play significantly right away. That's why Rivera has stressed to his coaching staff the importance of doing "a little extra," both on the practice field and in the meeting room. That means allotting some time at the end of practices and meetings for coaches to work specifically with their younger players.

"We are going to rely on our coaches no more than we have in the past for them to develop our young talent," Rivera said. "One thing that we will do with our young talent is that they will work with everyone. Knowing that you've worked with the ones and the twos, you will develop that comfort level."

Perhaps the biggest obstacle will be navigating through an NFL season amid the pandemic. If a player tests positive during training camp, he'll miss out on invaluable practice time. If he tests positive during the season, he will likely miss games.

Everyone within the organization must be disciplined, Rivera said. Training camp has arrived.