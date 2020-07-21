2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

There will be plenty of talented players in Ashburn for training camp, but No. 2 overall pick Chase Young will undoubtedly get most of the attention.

Washington fans know Young's college stats by now. They know he is regarded as one of most talented edge rushers to come out of the draft in recent memory and the odds-on favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The only thing people don't know is how quickly Young will make an impact on defense. Rivera, however, feels the former Ohio State Buckeye's presence will be felt immediately.

"I believe we've taken the guy that will impact not just his position group, not just the linebackers, not just the [defensive backs], but I think the entire football team," Rivera said after Young was drafted. "That's why we did what we did."

Young said he wanted to be a "sponge" this offseason, and by all counts, he has achieved that. Kerrigan said he is impressed with how quickly Young has picked up the defense, and Del Rio said Young has a "complete toolbox" of skills.

There is no speculation that Young is going to play in the 2020 season; he will add his skills to the already talented gauntlet of pass rushers on Washington's defensive line.

Still, it will be exciting to see Young on the field with Allen, Kerrigan and 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat for the first time.

"I'm just preparing the hardest I can to make sure I have a pretty big impact that first game on the field," Young said. "I'm just doing my best to stay in shape and just working to be the best football player I can be. So expectations, I'm not really thinking about that. I'm just thinking about being the best player I can be and putting in the preparation to do so."