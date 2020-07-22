Jon Bostic Is Ready For A Big Year In Washington's New Defense

Bostic believes a new scheme "is only going to help" a unit that ranked 27th in total defense and 31st against the run last season. It also doesn't hurt that Del Rio, who has coached several top five defenses over the years, is in charge of instituting that scheme. Bostic said he has heard "nothing but good things" from players who were with Del Rio in Jacksonville and Denver, and that was backed up by the conversation he had after Del Rio was hired.

"I think he's going to do a lot for this defense. We have a good group," Bostic said. "I think the defense is going to fit a lot of guys a lot better. He's going to...let that front four get after the quarterback."

The added wrinkle of learning the defense virtually did not bother Bostic, either. He's the type of person who can adapt to any learning method, but he acknowledged others may react to the challenge differently. While some might learn better by physically walking through the plays, learning in virtual classroom sessions could help others focus.

Either way, the main priority is taking the information and applying it once training camp begins.

"We've just kind of got to take it day-by-day," Bostic said. "Take care of our bodies and stay in the playbook and keep refreshing that stuff so we don't just turn around and say, 'Hey, Zoom meetings are over. I'll get back to this when we get to training camp.' We've got to review that stuff each and every day."

With the team not meeting up collectively until training camp, Bostic said it has been important for players to "pick up things as soon as we get to the grass."

"They have to understand these concepts and be ready to go. It's not going to be where you have the OTAs and you have the walkthroughs and all that stuff to be able to get up to speed and whatnot. These guys have got to be ready to go."

There has been buzz about what Washington's defense can become with its new coaches and schemes, and there's similar excitement for Bostic and his teammates. No matter what defense they put out on the field, Bostic believes the unit will deliver in 2020.